Time to Forge a National Cuisine 

By G. J. Giddings
Geoffrey Giddings, Ph.D. is a Guyanese American, educator, researcher, 2024 Fulbright U.S. Scholar, and a consultant on cuisine culture.
Region 1: Bunduri crabs and ground provisions
Food is a key resource for individual and community health and wealth but also serves as a source of national identity and pride. In fact, appreciating the bright prospects of Guyanese foodways or cuisine culture might counter the much-quoted Martin Carter suggestion that “… Guyanese society … transmutes that which is of value into base matter.” Such pessimism is understandable given our history of colonization, dictatorship, and corruption – legacies of colonization and our collective failure, so far, to forge an effective republic. However, Guyanese foodways offer optimistic stories of our history, unique environmental endowments, and related economic prospects. In fact, the 10% growth of visitors to Guyana between 2023 and 2024 means increasing and diverse demands for local cuisine hospitality, including more quality food, safe food, exciting food, and related business opportunities. It’s time to take steps toward intentionally developing a clear and comprehensive cuisine culture.