Caricom Arrest Warrant Bill tabled to strengthen regional justice framework

The government has tabled the Caricom Arrest Warrant Bill, aiming to streamline the arrest and surrender process for criminals within the Caribbean Community (Caricom). The bill is designed to give effect to the Caricom Arrest Warrant Treaty, enhancing existing legal frameworks to ensure a more effective and efficient system of arrest and surrender of requested persons between member states.
The bill introduces a set of provisions to facilitate international cooperation in law enforcement. Key highlights include the establishment of a central authority, which will be the Minister responsible for Home Affairs. This authority will oversee the transmission and reception of Caricom arrest warrants and related documents, ensuring seamless coordination between participating nations.