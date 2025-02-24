Diamond mother of one shot dead in domestic violence incident

A businessman is in police custody after he fatally shot his 27-year-old fiancée at their Lot 1179 Section ‘A’ Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara home on Saturday night.

According to a police press release, Kenesha Marie Juman Vaughn was shot dead at about 20:00 hrs on Saturday. The suspect is Marlon DaSilva, 32, who resides at the same address. According to the police, DaSilva is licensed to carry a CZ semi-automatic pistol, which carries a magazine of 10-15 rounds.

The release said investigations revealed that the victim and suspect had shared an intimate relationship for the past four years, which resulted in them having a three-year-old son together. They had been living at the above-mentioned address for the past year.

According to the police, DaSilva arrived home at about 20:00 hrs on Saturday and met Vaughn in the kitchen. They argued and it escalated to DaSilva slapping Vaughn. The release said that she then ran for a knife and approached DaSilva, who pulled out his firearm from his pants waist and discharged several rounds in her direction, hitting her about the body. She fell to the ground immediately. DaSilva then contacted the police, who responded and rushed the victim to the Diamond Hospital, where she died while receiving treatment, the release added.

Detectives processed and photographed the entire scene and recovered four 9MM cases and three suspected projectiles, the release said. It added that the police examined Vaughn’s body at the Diamond Hospital and found 12 injuries (entry and exit wounds).

The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. The release said that several people were contacted and interviewed and all exhibits were marked, sealed, and lodged at the Golden Grove Police Station.

It also stated that a breathalyzer test revealed that DaSilva’s alcohol content was 83 milligrammes per decilitre. Initial investigations also revealed that the suspect was consuming alcohol at a popular drinking establishment on Main Street when the victim called him home and he was annoyed, the police said.

Heinous acts

Meanwhile, in a post on her Facebook page, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Vindhya Persaud expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of violence that rob children of their mothers and families of their loved ones. She condemned these senseless killings as heinous acts that have no justification, emphasizing that such violence diminishes the vibrancy of society. Despite the existence of various systems for reporting and raising awareness about these issues, Persaud acknowledged that real change will only occur when societal mindsets shift towards valuing life and rejecting abuse.

Persaud outlined the complexities of unhealthy relation-ships, and emphasized the importance of recognizing when to let go. She urged men to understand that if a relationship is plagued by jealousy or if a partner wishes to move on, resorting to violence, whether through beating, killing, or any form of abuse is never justified. Women are equally encouraged to prioritize their safety and that of their children by leaving abusive situations, as perpetrators are unlikely to change their violent behaviours. The minister highlighted the critical nature of recognizing red flags and reminded women that the Family Violence Act offers essential provisions for support, including access to shelters provided by the state.

Families were encouraged to be attentive to victims of violence despite their gender and report the cases to the relevant authorities.

“…This cannot be fixed by any one person or agency. Violence is too embedded in the psyche and the culture of how we deal with conflict and emotions. We have to keep supporting and working with everyone around us to not see that as an option no matter the situation. Another beautiful life lost, a child loses, and a nation loses too,” the minister wrote in her Facebook post.

In a press release issued yesterday, presidential candidate for the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) Simona Broomes expressed profound sadness and outrage over the tragic news. of a man fatally shooting his partner following a domestic dispute. Broomes said that this appalling act serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing and pervasive threat that women and girls in Guyana face daily, and the systemic failures that continue to enable such violence.

The release said that for the ALP, the protection of women and girls must be a top priority if Guyana is to be a fair, inclusive, and prosperous society. In light of the recent incident, the ALP condemned the continued normalization of abuse within the community and vowed to advocate for meaningful change.

The party laid out several key demands to address gender-based violence in Guyana including: stricter enforcement of existing laws, increased funding for support services and legal reform to close loopholes, nationwide education and awareness campaigns.

Broomes called on all sectors of society to come together to dismantle the structures that perpetuate gender-based violence. “We cannot allow violence to continue unchecked,” she said. “It is time for a new approach—one that ensures the dignity, safety, and equality of women and girls in Guyana.”

Donavon Chapman, Vaughn’s friend, said in a heartfelt Facebook post: “Words just can’t even explain how much this hurt. I never wanted to get on this app and see this tragedy, how disgusting people could be slandering your name, KenKen. I always wished you happiness and wanted you to enjoy life to its fullest. Our years we had together is forever engraved in my memory from first best friend to first loves when that ended. I always wished you the best in life, always wanted to see you happy. My heart aches for your family, your son, everyone who is affected by this. I just want justice for you and know that your soul will forever be missed.”