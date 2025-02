Two women, Melissa Alleyne, and Tileah Craw-ford, appeared on Friday before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with assault, unlawful wounding, and behaving disorderly in a public place.

Alleyne and Crawford plead not guilty to the charges.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, February 12, at East Ruimveldt, Alleyne assaulted Crawford. It is also alleged that at the same date and place she behaved disorderly in a public place.