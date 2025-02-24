Forty-one GDF officers promoted

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) announced by way of a statement yesterday the promotion of 41 officers, following the approval of President and Commander-in-Chief Irfaan Ali. This decision was based on Part III, Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, and was personally endorsed by the Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan.

Among the names on the promotion list is substantive Lieu-tenant Colonel Lloyd Souvenir, Commandant of the Guyana National Reserve, who has been elevated to the rank of Substantive Colonel. His promotion is a testament to his dedicated service and leadership in the GDF, the statement said.