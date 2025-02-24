GOAL programme now expanded to include ACCA qualifications

The Government of Guyana in collaboration with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) have created an initiative that will provide tuition-free access to the ACCA Foundations in Accountancy (FIA) suite of awards and the Certified Accounting Technician (CAT) qualification, through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, an ACCA release announced recently.
According to a press release this will give aspiring finance professionals in Guyana the opportunity to earn globally recognised accounting qualifications while strengthening the nation’s financial sector by equipping students with internationally benchmarked skills in accounting, auditing, taxation, and financial management – areas critical to the country’s economic growth.