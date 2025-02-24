GRA to dispose of 71 unclaimed vehicles

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced the planned disposal of 71 unclaimed motor vehicles from the Muneshwer and John Fernandes Ltd wharves.

In a notice published in Stabroek News, the GRA stated that individuals with any lien on these vehicles must submit claims — specifying the amount owed — to the office of the Commissioner-General no later than one month from the publication date.

Among the unclaimed vehicles are:

Pickups and SUVs: 10 Nissan Frontiers, 2007 Nissan Pathfinder, Nissan X-Trail, Toyota Rumion, Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Range Rover

Cars and Motorcycles: Toyota Vitz, 6 Toyota Fielders, Nissan Note, Toyota Premio, Toyota Crown, Toyota Regius, Mercedes-Benz Wind-storm, Volvo, two BMW 3 Series, one Vauxhall motorcar, a used Peugeot, and a motorcycle

Trucks and Vans: 1997 Truck, Isuzu ELF Truck, two 9T Fuso Trucks, two DAF Trucks, 2012 Ford Transit, and Citroën Relay 1500 Hot LWB Motor Caravan

Minibuses and Utility Vehicles: Toyota Noah, four Toyota Hiace, two Nissan Caravans

All-Terrain and Specialty Vehicles: Three ATVs, CP 404 Tractor, and Jeep

The GRA has invited interested parties to contact the agency for further details regarding the bidding and purchase process.