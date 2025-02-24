How the Cost of Living is affecting people  Part 116

Interviews and photos by Subhana Shiwmangal

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, in Region Two about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Chinto Persaud, a pensioner said: “Right now, the cost of living is not worrying me too much because my pension will soon be $41,000 in March. I’m currently getting $36,000. I also get my NIS. My son and daughter-in-law who live in the same street as me, take care of me. They buy groceries and cook for me. Sometimes I buy things I need for myself, other than that my son and daughter-in-law take care of me. The cost for item in the supermarket is high, yes but it does not affect me much. For example, a couple months ago, a paper box (200ml) pineapple juice cost about $300 and something; now, the same juice cost nearly $460 and something. Recently, I have received the $100,000 cash grant and I will like to say that I’m grateful to the government for the grant because if I need anything, I can always buy it… I have also received a hamper from the government after Christmas and I’m grateful and thankful to the government and president for this. I wish the government all the best. The government has done enough, the people have to help themselves also.”

Jamal Hussain, a 60-year-old said: “The cost of living is very, very high. I was working as a security officer about three years ago where I have gotten about three strokes. I underwent a surgery and now, because of the surgery and stroke I can’t work; I’m home receiving disability benefit to help provide for my wife and I. My wife work as an assistant in the kitchen at someone’s place and when she collects her monthly salary, she buys what we need for the home from the market. We don’t get help from our relatives. What we can’t afford to buy, we don’t buy. Right now, the house is not ours but it is falling apart but we are focusing on bringing in food. I pay the utility bills. I don’t have to pay for tablets, I get them free from the hospital. The cost for everything has gone up… for example, a couple months back, a tray of eggs cost $1,200; a tray of eggs now cost $1,300. Before, 10kg Karibee rice cost $2,000; I’m now paying $2,300 and something for a 10kg bag rice. The $100,000 is helpful to us a lot because I was able to spend my money on food and my wife saved hers. I praise the president for it. We can’t do anything about the high prices in the market but I think the government should look into the high prices for items and reduce it.”