Hundreds gather to enjoy 2025 Mash parade

Story and photos by Tafari Cadogan

Hundreds of spectators gathered at Church and Camp streets as well as along the route to the National Park to view the 2025 Mashramani parade, which included floats and party trucks.

As always, the parade was colourful, joyous and energetic as members of the various bands danced along the route to the music spewing loudly from speakers on the accompanying vehicles. The floats and trucks showcased many variety of colours with members of each band dancing.

Among the participants were private companies and government ministries such as Labour, Health, Education, and Human Services and Social Security to name a few. The PNCR-APNU also participated in the festivities of the parade.

The floats and costumes on display were intricate and creative with each showcasing the rich culture of Guyana. The mood was light as members of the public shared their opinions on the different bands.

Stabroek News spoke with a spectator who said: “I’m older now I can’t participate. Last time I participated was 1999. I was younger and filled with energy and the scene was different then.” He added that though the turnout was good, he recalled a time where the streets were so full vehicles couldn’t pass easily. “I come out every year to watch the parade and see the nice costumes and floats, I’ve seen some nice ones today,” he stated.

Families and friends fitted themselves along Church Street and Vlissengen Road watching the bands and party trucks go by. Some onlookers were so captivated by the events transpiring that they danced along with the bands, even taking photos with band members whenever possible. Various areas were congested, temporarily halting the progress of some of the bands. One onlooker who was with his family and friends said he was taken aback by the number of people on the streets. “You see how far I’m positioned from the bands? A lot of people came out today,” he said.

President Irfaan Ali was also in attendance marching along. However, he stopped to greet spectators who rushed to meet him.

The parade wasn’t exempt from critiques, with one spectator proclaiming that Mashramani had been seeing a steady decline and was losing its essence. “In my day the focus was more on the creativity of the costumes, now it’s more so focused on the parties,” he told Stabroek News. There were, indeed, quite a few party trucks.

Another spectator said, “I thought the band dancers weren’t displaying enough energy. I think the organizers could’ve done a lot better with their preparation and execution.”

Along the route – Church Street to Vlissengen Road to the National Park – people were spotted sitting under tents or in the trunks of their cars picnicking, sharing meals with loved ones and friends in a harmonious atmosphere.