Man gets one year in prison for snatching purse

Thirty-five-year-old Rowel Datson appeared on Friday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Anette Singh where he faced the charge of robbery and was sentenced.

The court heard that on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, Datson attempted to snatch a woman’s purse. The victim however, held on to the purse causing her to trip and fall. Datson then drew a knife and pointed it at the victim, who in fear for her life, released the purse. Datson made good his escape with the purse which contained $120,000. The victim thereafter reported the matter to the police who conducted an investigation and charged Datson.

When questioned by Magistrate Singh, Datson disclosed that he had been held in police custody since December. The magistrate then sentenced Datson to one year’s imprisonment with the time spent on remand deducted from his sentence.