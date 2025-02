Miner, 57, dies in pit after struck in head

Police are investigating a fatal mining incident that claimed the life of a 56-year-old miner on Saturday at Thomas Island, Puruni.

According to a police press release, the incident, which occurred at about 10:00 hrs, resulted in the death of Harry Critchlow of Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the mining site is operated by Sherwin Herman, 37, of Grove Squatting Area, who is the owner of the mining claim at Thomas Island, Puruni River, the release said.