Opposition MPs slam Ramson over exclusion from flag-raising ceremony

Despite the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport’s late-night apology, opposition members quickly took to social media to express their discontent over not being invited to attend the 55th Republic Anniversary Flag Raising Ceremony.

Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul posted on his Facebook page: “An excerpt from my Budget Speech which happened just days ago where I looked at [Minister] Charles Ramson straight in the face and said this. So the apology is just a farce. In fact, for 5 years we were either not invited or invited just hours before, so the One Guyana never considered us, hence why we always said it is a One-Sided Guyana.”