Over 200,000 cash grant cheques distributed so far — Jagdeo

More than 200,000 cash grant cheques have been distributed across Guyana so far, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo informed media operatives during his weekly press briefing. A total of 545,000 cheques have been printed under the government’s $100,000 cash grant initiative, which targets citizens 18 years and older.

Jagdeo highlighted challenges in the distribution process, noting that in some locations, only 75% of registrations have been verified, resulting in delays. “This is something they need to be better with,” he admitted, referring to the issues faced by distribution teams.

When asked about citizens who have fallen ill or left the country since registering, the Vice President assured that their cheques would remain available for collection when they return. He also disclosed that efforts are underway to deliver cheques directly to shut-ins and disabled individuals.

Breakdown of Cheque Distribution



Jagdeo acknowledged that the verification process has caused confusion in some areas, as cheques can only be printed after registrations are verified. This has resulted in some residents arriving at collection points only to find their cheques unavailable.

“There’s a challenge when only a portion of registrations is verified, and residents expect their cheques to be ready,” Jagdeo said. He emphasized the need for the Ministry of Finance to simplify the process and improve communication to prevent such issues.

The government has allocated $60 billion for the cash grant initiative over the 2024 and 2025 budgets. While the programme aims to assist thousands of Guyanese, Jagdeo stressed that the distribution process must be streamlined to ensure fairness and efficiency.