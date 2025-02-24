Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill 2025 tabled

The government on Monday tabled the Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) Bill 2025 in the National Assembly, seeking to regulate the collection, transmission, sharing, storage, and protection of passenger data for individuals travelling to, from, and through Guyana.
The bill also aims to operationalize the Caricom Advance Passenger and Crew Information System while ensuring compliance with national and international data protection standards. It also proposes the establishment of a Passenger Information Unit (PIU) responsible for processing, analyzing, and storing data transmitted by aircraft and vessels.