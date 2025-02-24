Skull City auto body technician stabbed to death

Shiv Persaud, a 23-year-old ‘Auto Body’ technician from Lot 89 Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara was stabbed to death at about 10.30 last night at Skull City, Little Diamond.

The police said in a statement that investigations revealed that Persaud was at a shop in Skull City consuming alcoholic beverages during the day. It is further alleged that during that period, he had a misunderstanding with the suspect who was also consuming alcohol, which caused them to fight.

At about 10:30 pm, Persaud was in the company of a friend Daimon Ramnarine, age 26 years, in the Skull City area when they were confronted by the suspect who was armed with a knife. The suspect then dealt Persaud several stabs about the body.

Ramnarine tried to intervene and was also stabbed. Ramnarine then picked up Persaud and drove to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Persaud died while receiving medical treatment. Ramnarine was also treated but took self-discharge to proceed to a private hospital.

The body of the deceased was photographed and examined by Police and injuries suspected to be stab wounds were observed on the left shoulder, left side of the chest and other parts of his body. The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.