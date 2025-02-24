Taxi driver gets community service, fine for possession of cannabis

Taxi driver Nabadaningi Gobin appeared on Friday before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with possession of narcotics.

Gobin was sentenced to community service and fined.

The court heard that on February 17, acting on in-formation received, ranks from Brickdam Police Station proceeded to Albert Street, Georgetown, where they observed a car driven by Gobin. The car was intercepted and searched and a quantity of leaves and seeds suspected to be narcotics was discovered. Gobin was told of the allegation and subsequently arrested and charged.