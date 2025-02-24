Three  die in No. 79 Village crash

The police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 00:15 hrs this morning (2025/02/24) on the #79 public road in Corentyne, Berbice which claimed the lives of two bikers and a pillion rider.

The police said in a statement that the accident involved motorcycle #CN 6641 owned and ridden by Keishan Ramnauth (deceased), an 18-year-old labourer from Lot 115 No.60 Village, Corentyne Berbice, with pillion rider Adrian Inshan (deceased), a 22-year-old from #55 Village, Corentyne; and motorcycle #CP 3158 owned and driven by Ameer Subhan (deceased), a 21-year-old Supervisor of Queensway Security Service and resident of Lot 122 ‘B’ Line Path Corentyne, Berbice.

Enquiries disclosed that motor cycle #CN 6641 was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane at a fast rate when Ramnauth lost control of his motorcycle and collided with motorcycle #CP 3158 which was proceeding north on the western drive lane.

As a result of the collision, the two motorcyclists and pillion rider were flung off the motorcycles, onto the road surface.

They were all picked up by public-spirited citizens and conveyed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were all seen and examined by a Doctor on duty, who pronounced the two motorcyclists dead. Inshan died while receiving treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital.