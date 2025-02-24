Guyana should strengthen its PR campaign targeting friendly nations and deterring any potential Venezuelan aggression

Dear Editor,

Reference is drawn to “Defending Guyana’s territorial sovereignty” (Feb 18). The editorial chided the government for its inadequate public relations on the border controversy in which Venezuela is claiming two thirds of Guyana’s territory. The editorial rightly pointed out that Venezuela has an activist robust PR campaign on its claim to Guyana’s territory (debunking our response) which has been under our sovereignty for some two hundred years. The international media should be flooded with PR materials on the history of the settlement of the border and why the territory claimed by Venezuela is legally ours.

Our western neighbor has engaged in border incursions and saber rattling, threatening an invasion to force its claim. In addition, our defense troops have come under attacks from gangs based in Venezuela. Those incidents or events should be constantly in the media. Governments globally should be kept informed about Venezuela’s aggression.

While better or more effective or more robust PR is indeed needed to combat that of Venezuela’s and while much more PR is needed now than ever before against Venezuela’s aggression and military adventures, PR itself will not push back Venezuela from its illegitimate claim and a determination to take over our territory.

The controversy is before the World Court, but Venezuela has made it clear that it will not accept any ruling against its unjustified claim. International pressure through the media can only go so far, and it only works against a moralist nation that follows global rules of order, court rulings, etc. Venezuela has not adhered to any agreement it has made with Guyana in recent times. Guyana should strengthen its PR while also consider pursuing alliances with countries that can be counted upon to come to our aid (defense or rescue) should Venezuela decide to send troops to capture territory it claims is hers.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram (PhD)