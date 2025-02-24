The Vice-President’s candid admission of mediocrity coming out of the ministry ought to have been sufficient grounds for a change of guard

Dear Editor,

Not long ago, a great revelation emerged from the halls of power: mediocrity, it seems, has become a permanent fixture in the Ministry of Public Works. The Vice President himself, in a rare moment of candor, admitted that the government’s public projects continue to be plagued by subpar execution, leading to widespread embarrassment. And yet, despite this startling confession, no one has been shown the door. No resignations, no firings—just an acceptance that mediocrity is here to stay.

One would think that in a country striving for progress, such a statement would trigger immediate accountability. After all, if a project fails, shouldn’t someone be held responsible? If roads are crumbling before they are even completed, if bridges remain unfinished long past their deadlines, if flooding continues to expose poor drainage planning, then surely someone, somewhere, must answer for it. But no—the show goes on, the contracts keep flowing, and the cycle of incompetence remains unbroken.

The situation is perhaps best illustrated by the power poles, which, much like government excuses, seem to collapse at the slightest provocation. One strong gust of wind, a passing vehicle brushing too close, or even the weight of their own poor construction, and down they go—toppling one after the other like dominoes in a tragic display of engineering failure. And yet, each time it happens, the response is as predictable as the collapse itself: shock, blame shifting, and a vague promise that “steps will be taken” to prevent a repeat performance.

With the Vice President’s admission that mediocrity continues to reign supreme, one must wonder—was this a job advertisement? Is he subtly hinting that two ministerial positions are now available? Or is he already conducting interviews behind closed doors, searching for the next pair of highly skilled ribbon-cutters and blame-deflectors? Given the track record, one can only assume the key qualifications remain unchanged: a masterful ability to explain away failures, a deep commitment to political loyalty over professional competence, and, of course, an unwavering dedication to the status quo.

This raises an interesting question: are ministerial positions even necessary anymore? If mediocrity is now institutionalized, perhaps we should do away with the illusion of oversight entirely. The Ministry of Public Works could be rebranded as the Ministry of Public Embarrassment—a name more befitting its current performance. Job descriptions could be updated to reflect the actual skills required: the ability to deflect blame, the talent for ribbon-cutting without follow-through, and the expertise in assuring the public that yet another debacle is, in fact, a step forward.

Or maybe, just maybe, we could try something radical—like expecting competence, demanding accountability, and ensuring that those entrusted with the nation’s infrastructure actually do their jobs. But that, of course, would require an end to the comfortable acceptance of mediocrity. And for now, it seems, the government has no intention of disrupting the status quo.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard