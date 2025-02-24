Belle West and Pouderoyen secure wins in Pouderoyen U13 Tournament

The Pouderoyen U13 Tournament continued on Saturday at the West Demerara Secondary School Ground, with Belle West and Pouderoyen securing victories in their respective matches.

Belle West displayed an impressive performance, coming from behind to defeat Jetty 3-1.

Jetty took an early lead in the 6th minute through a well-placed strike by Trevon Henry. However, Belle West responded in the 14th minute with an equalizer from Javon Barnwell. The team continued to dominate in the second half, with Shaquan John scoring in the 38th minute and Joshua Harris sealing the victory in the 56th minute.