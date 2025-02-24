Chinelle Henry channels her inner Andre Russell in match-winning knock for UP Warriorz

(SportsMax) On Saturday, Chinelle Henry produced a breathtaking innings of 62 off just 23 balls to propel UP Warriorz to their first win of WPL 2025, reminding many of fellow West Indian power-hitter Andre Russell. Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Henry acknowledged her admiration for Russell’s approach to batting, saying, “When he hits it, it stays hit. So, you know, it’s just something that I do.”

Much like her compatriot, Henry thrives in high-pressure situations, with an unshakable belief in her power-hitting ability. Her ability to turn games around with sheer brute force and an aggressive mindset is reminiscent of the best in T20 cricket, and she models her approach on the example set by Russell.

“That’s just what I practice in training all day, every day, once I have a T20 cricket,” she said of her role as a finisher. “Most of the time, it’s just my strengths, which obviously, for the past two games, is what I’ve been doing well.”

Coming in at No.8 with Warriorz struggling at 89 for 6 in 14.4 overs against Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Henry turned the game on its head with a devastating display of power-hitting. The subdued atmosphere in the stadium quickly shifted as she launched into the opposition bowlers, smashing eight sixes and two fours to steer her team to a match-winning total of 177 for 9.

She announced her arrival in style, dispatching Arundhati Reddy for two consecutive sixes over deep midwicket. The Chinnaswamy crowd, largely neutral and favouring the Capitals, quickly got behind Henry’s extraordinary hitting display.

“Obviously, I went to bat with my team in a little bit of trouble,” Henry admitted. “I knew the task, I knew what I had to do. John [Lewis] just said to me, ‘Do what you do and have fun.’ And, you know, the freedom that I get to just go out there and bat, regardless of the situation the team is in, just put me in a better space to perform.”

Henry capitalized on a dropped catch by Marizanne Kapp and punished the Delhi Capitals bowlers with ruthless efficiency. Shikha Pandey’s 17th over,bore the brunt of Henry’s assault, as she dispatched deliveries to all parts of the ground, racking up 24 runs in a single over.

Annabel Sutherland’s variations, usually effective, were no match for Henry’s range-hitting. She credited her preparation for her ability to execute under pressure. “Obviously, most of the time they were bowling to my strengths, and it was just about backing my ability, backing my strengths. And tonight it paid off. That’s just something that I will continue to do throughout the tournament.”

Henry’s six-hitting spree culminated in her equaling the record for the fastest WPL fifty, leaving bowlers scrambling for answers. Even as Reddy returned with variations in the penultimate over, Henry found a way to put the ball to the boundary.

Her commitment to perfecting her finishing skills in training, much like Russell’s approach, is what makes her a dangerous asset in the WPL. “It doesn’t matter where they bowl, whatever the ball is doing, once it’s in that arc, I’m going to back my strengths, I’m going to back my ability, and I’m just going to smack it.”

Henry’s performances in the WPL so far suggest she is more than ready to take on the role of a game-changer, much like Russell has done for years. With the WPL in full swing, UP Warriorz will be counting on Henry to continue delivering match-winning knocks, solidifying her status as one of the most feared finishers in the tournament.