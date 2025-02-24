Luka Doncic, LeBron James combine for 57 points as Lakers halt Nuggets’ win streak

Luka Doncic had 32 points and 10 rebounds, LeBron James scored 25 points and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers beat the Nuggets 123-100 on Saturday night to end Denver’s nine-game winning streak.

Doncic logged 31 minutes in his fourth game since being traded to Los Angeles, which won for just the second time in its last 15 games against Denver, including the playoffs.

Austin Reaves scored 23 points and Rui Hachimura contributed 21 points for the Lakers. Los Angeles has won 14 of 18.

Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his 26th triple-doubles, but also committed six of the Nuggets’ 20 turnovers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points, Jamal Murray added 19, Russell Westbrook finished with 17, Michael Porter Jr. scored 13 and Christian Braun contributed 10.

The Lakers led 63-54 at halftime behind 19 points from Doncic. They also capitalized on 12 Denver turnovers that led to 23 points.

The Nuggets opened the third quarter with eight straight points to pull within one, but Los Angeles responded with a 10-0 run to lead by 11. Westbrook’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 80-74, but Hachimura and Reaves hit two each from long range to extend the lead to 94-82 late in the third.

Westbrook made two driving layups to cut Los Angeles’ lead to 96-87 heading into the fourth.

James opened the final period with a layup, Gordon answered with a short hook, then the Lakers started to pull away.

James hit a jumper, the Nuggets committed their 18th turnover, Gabe Vincent hit from deep and Jordan Goodwin hit a jumper in the lane and a corner 3-pointer to extend the Los Angeles lead to 108-91 with 7:31 left.

Denver missed out of a timeout and James made two free throws to make it a 19-point game. Braun then drained one from deep, but Jokic turned it over in consecutive possessions and Doncic turned them into buckets to give the Lakers a 117-97 lead with 4:15 left.

The Nuggets emptied their bench and Los Angeles closed it out.