Man United fight back to draw at Everton after VAR reprieve

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte helped Manchester United come from behind to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday after the hosts were denied a stoppage-time penalty following a VAR review.

United’s woeful campaign looked set to get worse as more poor defending allowed rejuvenated striker Beto to fire Everton in front early on, and Abdoulaye Doucoure made it 2-0 before halftime at Goodison Park.

The visitors did improve after the break and captain Fernandes pulled a goal back from a free kick before Ugarte slammed home a superb equaliser 10 minutes from time to complete the comeback.

Everton thought they were set to snatch a dramatic win after they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty, but the decision was overturned by VAR, and one point apiece kept United 15th in the standings, three places below their opponents.

“I think it was a soft touch from what I saw,” United manager Ruben Amorim said. “I think it was a soft penalty, it was clear.

“We did not exist in the first half. We need to win three points and we need to win the whole game. The worst part is that we are losing the ball without pressure and we are not doing what we need to do. We were soft.”

All eyes were on Everton manager David Moyes ahead of kickoff up against his former club. Back at the Merseyside club for the second time, the veteran coach has overseen a mini- revival to help pull his side clear of the bottom three.

Moyes was given the unenviable task of succeeding Alex Ferguson in 2013 at Old Trafford, a job that proved a step too far.

Eight defeats for United in their previous 12 league games ensured Everton started the day above their opponents in the table – the latest into a season they were facing United while above them in the standings since 2013-14.

The hosts were soon on course to extend that gap as Beto scuffed Everton in front – his fifth goal in his last four games – after United failed to clear the ball on several occasions.

The defending for Everton’s second was no better, with goalkeeper Andre Onana’s poor attempt to keep Beto’s strike out seized upon by Doucoure.

Everton took their foot off the gas after the break, however, and Fernandes made United’s pressure tell with a well-taken free kick. Ugarte’s finish, after Fernandes’ free kick had been cleared to him, was equally precise.

United once again appeared to shoot themselves in the foot late on, after Harry Maguire was adjudged to have fouled Ashley Young in the penalty area.

Referee Andrew Madley, however, signalled he was to consult the pitchside monitor and he overturned his decision, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

The Premier League said VAR had checked the referee’s call of penalty to Everton for a challenge by Maguire on Young and deemed that no foul had been committed and recommended an on-field review.