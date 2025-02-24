New Zealand aim for semi-finals; Bangladesh aim to stay alive

(Cricinfo) New Zealand are in their element. They came into the Champions Trophy after an unbeaten run to the tri-series title against South Africa and Pakistan, whom they beat convincingly once again in the tournament opener.

Will Young and Tom Latham struck centuries to set up a 300-plus score before Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke stifled Pakistan in the powerplay. Their three spinners tightened the grip with impactful spells and the contest fizzled out early in the chase. It was a near-perfect performance from a well-drilled unit.

Another win against familiar opponents Bangladesh in Rawalpindi will confirm their place (and India’s as well) in the semi-final, an admirable achievement after losing several frontline bowlers to injuries pre-tournament.

Bangladesh’s ODI side has lost its mojo in the last couple of years. Their top order includes Soumya Sarkar and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, both of whom bagged ducks as they slumped to 35 for 5 against India. They may have not got anywhere near 228 had Jaker Ali, who made 68, not been dropped first ball by Rohit Sharma.

Towhid Hridoy made his maiden ODI century but suffered from cramps at the end of his innings. Fortunately for him, Rawalpindi will be cooler than Dubai. Bangladesh will also be buoyed by the news that their senior batter Mahmudullah is likely to play against New Zealand after missing out against India with a hamstring niggle.

Bangladesh’s bowling was steady against India but they need more from the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. They could also do with more firepower in Nahid Rana, their fastest bowler. New Zealand have never faced him before, so the surprise factor could be to Bangladesh’s advantage in a game they must win to keep their Champions Trophy campaign alive.