Rock Auto Futsal kicks off tonight with exciting fixtures

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as the highly anticipated Rock Auto Trans Futsal tournament kicks off tonight. With top futsal teams from across Georgetown ready to battle for supremacy, fans can expect high-octane action, dazzling skills, and intense competition over the next six days.

The tournament features four groups packed with talent. Group A boasts the formidable Back Circle A, the resilient Road Warriors, the skillful Festival City, and the determined Family/Mocha. Group B is no less competitive, featuring Bent Street A, Back Circle B, Laing Avenue, and the unpredictable Stabroek Ballerz B. Group C brings together the powerhouse Gold is Money, the ever-dangerous North East La Penitence, Bent Street B, and North Ruimveldt, all looking to make their mark. Meanwhile, Group D promises fireworks with Sparta Boss, Stabroek Ballerz A, Albouystown, and Z-Tekk Family all gunning for the title.