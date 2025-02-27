Chopping death of Wisroc pensioner leaves questions unanswered

A 65-year-old pensioner, Earl Griffith, of Lot 203 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, was discovered lying at a contractor’s gate with blood running from the left side of his neck last week Monday between 18.00 hours and 21.00 hours leaving relatives seeking answers as to what really happened to him.

Reports state that the body had two chop wounds on the left side of the face and neck.

Investigations have so far revealed that the location of the alleged crime is secluded, not within public view, and poorly lit. Further the deceased had lived alone and had previously suffered a stroke, which resulted in him having a speech impediment.

The contractor, Rafel Luther, 37, told the police that he operates a fish shop situated in a partially fenced compound, with a single wooden double gate at Wisroc Housing Scheme. He further stated that Griffith was a regular customer at his business and would usually come to hang out in the afternoons.