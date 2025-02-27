Course on managing defence in wider security context under way

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) says that yesterday marked a significant milestone in regional security and defence cooperation with the start of the Managing Defence in the Wider Security Context Course 2025.

The course commenced yesterday at the Roraima Duke Lodge in Georgetown and brings together government representatives, members of the joint services, and security experts from various industries for talks on contemporary security challenges.

In remarks at yesterday’s opening ceremony , Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan and the Deputy High Com-missioner of the United Kingdom to Guyana, Judy Omasan Kpogho, emphasized the necessity of comprehensive security strategies and adaptive leadership in maintaining national and regional stability, a release from the GDF said.

The course is designed to deepen participants’ understanding of defence management within a broader security framework, the release said. Attendees will engage in discussions on global security trends, defence policy formulation, crisis response, and inter-agency cooperation. Experts from the UK and international security institutions will facilitate sessions.

The release said that Guyana’s hosting of the course reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities and enhancing regional security cooperation. The course concludes tomorrow.