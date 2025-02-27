Diamond man acted in self defence in shooting death of wife

-attorney tells court
Marlon Da Silva appeared yesterday before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the murder of his wife, Kenesha Juman Vaughn.
The charge alleges that on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at Diamond, Da Silva fatally shot Vaughn. He was not required to enter a plea, as the charge is indictable. His attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy, stated that Da Silva acted in self-defence, claiming Vaughn was the aggressor. The matter was adjourned.