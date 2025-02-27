Girl, 19, dies, three others injured in East Canje crash

The police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred around 12:20 pm yesterday on the Berbice River Bridge Access Road in East Canje, Berbice.

The accident involved motor car #PSS 6725, driven by 21-year-old Clifton Smith, a Provisional License holder. The vehicle was carrying five passengers: Annalisa Smith, 19, who died; Marlyn Jones, 60; Odessa Smith, 49; and Simon Gomes, 43. The group, originally from Hope, East Coast Demerara, and Alberttown, Georgetown, was travelling west along the southern lane when the vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

According to initial police investigations, the car was allegedly speeding when Smith lost control, veering off the road and slamming into the pole.

Annalisa Smith, who was seated in the rear left seat, sustained severe injuries and was rendered unconscious. Public-spirited citizens assisted in removing her from the wreckage before emergency responders transported her to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. She was examined by Dr. Jhagru and pronounced dead on arrival.

Her body is currently at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The other occupants of the car are receiving treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital. Meanwhile, the driver is in police custody as investigations continue.