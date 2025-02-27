GPF must address use of excessive force

-President tells officers conference

President Irfaan Ali has called upon the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to practice greater accountability and reduce the use of excessive force in the execution of their duties, and referenced recent incidents in the United States to highlight the importance of responsible policing.

“If you look at the news in the last three years, you will see a lot of headlines, a lot of headlines about accountability in the police force, the level of force that is used in enforcing. It is here, it is there, it is regional, and this is a big debate on the level of force. But then again, you see three days ago, three officers killed. So, this is one of the important things about policing for tomorrow,” Ali stated in his remarks at the Annual Police Officers Conference 2025 ongoing at Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The President did not cite local cases, however, last month two men were killed by police at Airy Hall, Mahaicony and the matter is now under investigation. The police were accused of using excessive force during the incident.