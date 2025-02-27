La Union businessman pleads guilty to murder of ex-wife

Businessman Ryan Sugrim has pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of his ex-wife, Zaila Sugrim, bringing an end to nearly six years of legal proceedings. His plea was entered on Tuesday before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Demerara and sentencing has been set for March 18.

The incident occurred on May 11, 2019, at Sugrim’s residence in La Union, West Coast Demerara. Investigations revealed that Zaila Sugrim had gone to the home to see her children on their son’s birthday. An argument ensued after she allegedly found suspicious numbers in her ex-husband’s phone. In his statement to police, Ryan Sugrim claimed that Zaila grabbed his firearm during the dispute and pointed it at him. He alleged that during a struggle to retrieve the weapon, it discharged, striking her in the face and killing her instantly.

Rather than contacting the authorities, Sugrim attempted to conceal the crime. That night, after checking on his children, he dragged Zaila’s body to the back of his gas station, where he set it on fire using tires and kerosene. A neighbour, noticing the blaze, contacted the fire service, but when they arrived, Sugrim claimed he was burning garbage and the firefighters left without investigating further.