Labour team visits drill ship

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Labour, through its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department, conducted an inspection of the drillship Noble Tom Madden to assess compliance with Guyana’s OSH Act, Labour Laws, and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management Standards.
A release from the Ministry of Labour said that the inspection team included OSH Officer Naipaul Persaud and Labour Officer Emanuel Ramdhial. Their assessment focused on verifying the ship’s operating procedures, evaluating working conditions, and engaging with employees to ensure adherence to national labour and safety regulations.