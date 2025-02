The Patentia, West Bank Demerara man who was charged with unlawfully wounding his reputed wife, was again refused bail.

Parsuram Arjune, 29, made his second appearance, this time virtually, before Magis-trate Rondell Weever at the Wales Magistrate’s Court yesterday. He was remanded until March 24th.

The court heard that he physically assaulted Selena Samaroo, 23, around 3 am on February 12.

Reports are that an argument ensued between the two over a charger and Arjune started hitting Samaroo.