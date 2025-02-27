Paul Slowe charged with breaching anonymity of complainant

Retired Assistant Commission-er of Police and former Chair-man of the Police Service Com-mission, Paul Slowe, appeared yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of Anonymity for Complainant in press reporting, contrary to Section 62. (3) of the Sexual Offences Act, according to release from his defence team.

He was represented by attorneys-at-law, Nigel Hughes, Dawn Cush and Narissa Leander.

Last Friday, Slowe had attended the Brickdam Police Station where he was informed of the charge and placed on $200,000 station bail.