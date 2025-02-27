Two die at Eccles after speeding car flips over and lands in trench

The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 8 am today on the Haags Bosch main access road (Dump Site road) at Eccles, East Bank Demerara and claimed two lives.

The incident involved motorcar #PAJ 375, driven by Shane Tyndall, a 39-year-old and occupant Shabeca Gordon (the 35-year-old female owner of the car), both of whom are from Lot 609 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Enquiries disclosed that, from all indications, the car was proceeding east along the northern driving lane of Dump Site road at a fast rate when the driver lost control and collided with a concrete rail on the edge of the road.

As a result of the collision, the vehicle turned over several times and ended up 130 feet further east, in a trench on the northern side of the road and became submerged.

The driver and occupant were pinned down for some time in the vehicle, and they were later taken out of the car by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition.

The Ambulance Service was summoned to the scene and arrived shortly after with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

Both the driver and occupant of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies are at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting post-mortem examinations.

Further investigations are ongoing.