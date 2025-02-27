Sailing times on Parika-Supenaam route were out of sync with reality

Dear Editor,

People like me who travelled the Parika-Supenaam route via the Transport and Harbours service over the Republic Day long weekend had a rude awakening: the times for the sailings as sold on the Government of Guyana’s ferrypass.gy were vastly out of sync with reality.

At Supenaam, to justify the long delays, the staff said that the delays were advertised on social media. When I checked, I saw on the THD facebook page on Feb 16th an announcement that a vessel would be out of operation and the slack would be picked up by two other vessels. However, how did those managing the Ferrypass.gy service miss this announcement? Why were they selling tickets for sailings at 3 pm and 6 pm, when an adjusted schedule was known and in operation for closer to 6 pm and 9 pm? Also, it is next to impossible to change a reservation on ferrypass.gy so we just end up paying the Government for services not rendered.

I would be grateful if the Government of Guyana can show a little more respect for citizens’ time. The nonchalance and comfort with delays and time wasting is truly disturbing.

Sincerely,

Sandra Khan