Wales’ gas-to-energy timelines are becoming increasingly difficult to keep abreast with

Dear Editor,

The Wales Gas-to-Energy (GtE) has now taken a new turn, a steep one, somewhat tricky at its edges. The first word earlier this year was that it was going to be ready by midyear. Then midyear became November, a wonderful elections gift, if ever there was one. Massage it or munch it, but June or July are totally different animals from November. But it is the latest development on this Wales GtE that sent me on a ballistic trajectory. Now November has moved to next year, as the latest delivery date. It had better be a drop dead one, or else people are going to drop dead here from sheer exhaustion from waiting, hoping.

The first half of next year is the latest Wales GtE bulletin coming out from the big people. It could be anywhere from Jan 1 to June 30. A nice cushion, lots of room to roll around and conjure some satisfactory final cost for the project. We can all agree on one thing: it will not be less than US$2 billion. It will not peak at US$2 billion. When I put on my polymath cap, that means the Wales GtE will be over US$2 billion. For those Guyanese in search of a comforting guarantee, I just gave one in the preceding sentence.

Why do almost everything coming from the top be slipshod, so fuddy-duddy? Very pointedly, why did the man whose brainchild the Wales GtE was, Mr. BJ, passed the bad news to Mr. WB (Winnie B) to pass on to the public? I would have thought that a leader of such sturdy credentials as BJ could have stepped out in the middle of the ring and taken that one on the chin. Frankly speaking, BJ would be a better man if he faces the public and delivers his messages (bad news) instead of passing that dirty job over to Winston who is not really in any position to say: No! Not me, comrade!

So, it is sometime in the first half of next year, as the man (WB) said. What happens when that span is covered, and there is another delay? That’s not lost opportunity cost, or the time value of money reduced to the negligible. It is a jumbie story dressed up to be a Christmas Story. The greatest story ever told from one of Guyana’s greatest ones, and it is only Mashramani, and not away in a manger.

Sincerely,

GHK Lalla