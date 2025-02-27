Essequibo clinches narrow win over Demerara in GCB U15 Inter-County Clash

(Guyana Cricket Board) A stellar all-round performance from Shahid Ramzan was not enough to secure a win for Demerara, as they suffered a close two-wicket defeat against Essequibo in the second round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U15 Inter-County tournament at LBI, East Coast Demerara.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Demerara put up a competitive total of 187-7 in their 50 overs. The innings was led by Ramzan, who crafted a composed 51 off 98 balls, striking five boundaries. He was well supported by Lomar Seecharran (31 off 60, 6×4s) and Makai Dowlin (19 off 38, 1×4). Despite a solid start with an opening stand of 39, Demerara found themselves struggling at 66-3. However, a stabilizing 51-run partnership between Ramzan and Dowlin helped them recover, followed by another crucial 45-run stand with Joshua Bollers (15 off 36), which pushed the total beyond 160. Late contributions from Khush Seegobin (13 off 24, 2×4s) and Brandon Henry (12* off 9, 2×4s) ensured Demerara reached a respectable score of 187-7.