Raydon Krammer receives gear from Trinidadian ahead of Brazil Elite Training Stint  

Raydon Krammer, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2024 KFC Goodwill Tournament, has embarked on an exciting journey to Brazil for a three-month training programme at the Academia De Futbol Real Brasil.
Krammer was warmly received at the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, by the Petra Organization’s Regional Coordinator, Sheldon Maharaj. As part of his preparations, he was presented with essential training gear, including body weights, resistance bands, ankle wraps, knee braces, and other equipment, courtesy of Mitra Singh, owner of Sportway International at Gulf City Mall.