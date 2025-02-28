Carib Export ‘fronting’ initiative to grow women-led businesses in the region

February 24, 2025, Bridgetown, Barbados – In a move that appears to further support important elements in the broader development of the region, Caribbean Export has disclosed that it is teaming up with Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the Department of the Canadian government that manages the country’s international development and humanitarian assistance to advance Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Caribbean.

A release from Caribbean Export on the issue asserts that the envisaged new partnership will seek to exploit the shared commitment of the two institutions to support regional entrepreneurial pursuits that, apart from providing opportunities for women, will create an additional pathway through which the Caribbean can meaningfully access the wider global market. Caribbean Export says that it surmises that the initiative can also serve as a ‘magnet’ through which to attract the attention of the wider international community.