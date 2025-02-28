GAICO, DR company in fertiliser joint venture

On Tuesday 18th February, local company, Gaico clinched a joint venture with Fersan; the Dominican Republic’s biggest fertiliser producer and one of Guyana’s longest standing supplier to the agriculture sector, according to a release from Gaico.

The Joint Venture Agreement was signed by Komal Singh (CEO of Gaico) and Luis Viyella (CEO of Fersan). The event was attended by Luis Abinader President of the Dominican Republic along with other officials from the private sector bodies of Guyana and the Dominican Republic. The release said that the concept to bring fertiliser production to Guyana was sparked by the Gaico Chief Financial Officer, Chandini Singh, as she saw the need for something significant to quickly jumpstart the agriculture sector and support the efforts made by the government and industry leaders in bringing Guyana closer to food sustainability and growth.