Natural Resources Minister, GCCI engage on oil and gas issues

The local private sector has been keeping a close eye on developments in the country’s oil and gas industry not just to enhance its own understanding of the significance of the sector to the country’s overall development but also to seek to determine the feasibility of relationships between the country’s world class petro breakthrough and the knock-on effect that this will have on the growth of the various other sectors in the wider business community.

In order to ensure that its members remain continually briefed on the possibilities that repose in a relationship between its members and developments in the oil and gas sector, the GCCI has sought to establish close relationships with those state agencies responsible for the country’s petro sector. Contextually, the Chamber’s Petroleum Committee made public its recent hosting of Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, with a view to further upgrading its understanding of the pace of development in the oil and gas sector on issues that include the effectiveness of the regulatory mechanisms that apply in the administering of the sector.