New CDB President’s visit signals country’s stronger ties with Bank

On his first official visit to Guyana since his recent appointment as President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the new Head of the regional financial institution, Daniel Best, would appear to have set new markers with which to ‘measure’ the relationship between the most important financial institution in the region and what, on account of its vast petro resources, and in terms of its development potential, currently the standout country in the region.

Best, just over a week ago, concluded a three-day visit to Guyana during which he made public what he perceives to be a ‘special relationship’ between Guyana and the CDB arising out of the country’s new-found strategic position that derives from its oil wealth. During his three-day stay in the country, Best declared that Guyana had to be his first port in terms of visits to CDB member countries because when he examined the Bank’s Guyana portfolio, he found it to be special in terms of the diversity of projects and the direction in which the economy is trending.