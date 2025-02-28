State agencies must have greater presence in Rupununi – Chamber President Wong

As the current oil-driven development surge currently being undertaken by government of Guyana seeks to impact the country as a whole, President of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Orlando Wong has told the Stabroek Business that it is important that those state agencies that are directly linked to supporting critical aspects of that still limited surge that obtains in interior communities and other non-coastal communities be provided with robust and competent ‘outposts’ through which to execute their responsibilities.

Contextually, during a recent interview with the Stabroek Business, Wong advocated that in the process of his recommended ‘buildout’ of state agencies into interior communities, priority be given to the creation for ‘outposts’ that are adequately equipped to effectively execute those assignments linked to the development in those interior communities. Wong named those state agencies responsible for administering the survey of lands as well as a state agencies charged with matters pertaining to application and acquisition of house lots as entities that are still missing pieces from the ‘puzzle’ insofar as critical development issues in interior locations are concerned. Among other institutions, the Rupununi Chamber President is also calling for a functional Deeds Registry ‘outpost’ in the Rupununi.