TT business leader advocating ‘importing’ private security to push back criminals’ targeting of business community

With Trinidad and Tobago’s bloody crime spree that has seemingly ‘picked out’ the country’s business sector for some of its worst excesses, some of the country’s leading Business Support Organizations (BSO’s), having been targeted by criminals for robberies and killings, would now appear to have signaled their readiness to strengthen their security bona fides by importing security resources from outside the country.

American Chamber (AMCHAM) T&T Chief Executive Officer Nirad Tewarie has been recently quoted in sections of the media in the twin-island Republic as saying that the proliferation of violent crime, much of which has targeted the country’s business houses, now warrants a response that could include the eventuality of government exploring international agreements that allow for highly trained ‘imported’ private security teams to supplement the local police-driven national security apparatus.