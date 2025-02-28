T&T has paid $$ to Venezuela as part of Dragon Gas deal, says Young

(Trinidad Express) When Government entered into an arrangement involving Shell and Venezuela to develop the Dragon Gas field, money was paid to Venezuela, acting Prime Minister Stuart Young disclosed yesterday.

Young said he did not consider the money to be the ‘bankrolling” of the Venezuelan regime.

Last May, Young said that T&T was already paying a portion of over US$1 million per year in taxes to Venezuela as part of the deal.

He said the payments due to Venezuela consisted of royalty, a special commission of five per cent, surface tax and social contributions totalling US$1 million, and a confidential signing bonus.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he is revoking the license that allows the Venezuelan government to export oil to the United States.

Trump said this was being done because Venezuela failed to take back Venezuelan deportees from the US.

Trump posted on his Truth Social “We are hereby reversing the concessions that Crooked Joe Biden gave to Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, on the oil transaction agreement, dated November 26, 2022, and also having to do with Electoral conditions within Venezuela, which have not been met by the Maduro regime.”

A few hours after Trump’s post, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X he will provide foreign policy guidance to terminate all Biden-era oil and gas licenses “that have shamefully bankrolled the illegitimate Maduro regime.”

Young said there is no word yet on the impact of US President Donald Trump’s actions against Venezuela on Trinidad and Tobago’s Dragon gas deal.

Speaking at a news conference at Whitehall, Port of Spain, Young said he too is concerned about the posts coming from US Government officials.

Young said that before the Cabinet meeting he was on the phone with US officials and Shell to get information and guidance.

Young criticised Persad-Bissessar for her “attack” on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

He said this deal is not for PNM or UNC but not the people.

He added that this gas that is to be delivered in 2027 is what will ensure the strength of this country’s economy.

The Minister confessed that he cannot provide any assurances but he emphasised that they are speaking to the relevant people about these energy deals.