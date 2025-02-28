CARICOM Heads gravely concerned over Venezuela’s plans to conduct elections in Essequibo

CARICOM Heads at their February 19 to 21st summit have expressed grave concerns over Venezuela’s stated plans to conduct elections in Guyana’s county of Essequibo.

In their Communique issued today, they urged Venezuela not to attempt to carry out elections, or to intrude in any other way, in Guyana’s sovereign territory.

The Heads also condemned an attack on February 17th on Guyana Defence Force soldiers by armed men from Venezuela.

The statement by the Heads follows:

Guyana / Venezuela

Heads of Government received an update on developments concerning the Guyana/Venezuela controversy. They noted with grave concern, both the statements made by the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Chairman of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela on 27 January, 2025, declaring their intention to conduct elections in the Essequibo region of Guyana on 27 April, 2025 for a “Governor” and “Legislative Council” of the so-called “Guayana Esequiba State,” which Venezuela illegally purported to “annex” last year.

Heads of Government underscored that the convening of any such elections in Guyana’s territory would be contrary to general principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, the 1 December 2023, Order of the International Court of Justice and the agreements reached in the Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela. They urged Venezuela not to attempt to carry out elections, or to intrude in any other way, in Guyana’s sovereign territory.

Heads of Government condemned the attack on 17 February 2025, perpetrated by an armed group of men from Venezuela on members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) while they were carrying out their lawful business along the Guyana/ Venezuela border.

Heads of Government welcomed the submission by Venezuela of its counter-memorial on 8 April 2024, on the merits of the case regarding the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award that had determined the boundary between British Guiana and Venezuela, and the submission of the Reply by Guyana on 9 December, 2024. They encouraged Venezuela to submit its Rejoinder, the final written pleading in the case, on 8 August 2025, in compliance with the Court’s scheduling Order.

They reiterated and underscored their unequivocal and unwavering support for the maintenance of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana and for the judicial process before the Court as the means for resolving the controversy peacefully, finally and in accordance with international law.