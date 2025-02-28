Former Marian Academy teacher charged with sexual activity with a child

A 45-year-old teacher, Phelan Ramdat, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child.

Ramdat pleaded not guilty to both charges and was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 per charge, totalling $150,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 25, 2025.

A press release was also issued by Marian Academy on the incident.

The statement said: “The Marian Academy has been made aware of an article in circulation which speaks to an alleged issue involving one of its past staff members and a past student.

“The Management of the Aca-demy was made aware of the issue, which allegedly occurred on or around February 02, 2023, and commenced investigations immediately with interviews. The investigations widened with the subsequent involvement of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The Academy fully supported the investigations done by the GPF.

“The staff member at the center of the investigation left the employ of the Academy on February 10, 2023. The Academy remained in support of the investigations by the GPF, notwithstanding the separation from the staff member.

“The Academy is steadfast in its commitment to creating the safest possible and best learning environment for our students.

“Our goal remains always to create and maintain safe and the best conditions of work and learning for our students, faculty and staff”.