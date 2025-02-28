Gas-to-Energy contractor says to accelerate work

-but still no word on completion date

Following government’s admission to delays in the huge Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project at Wales, United States project contractor LNDCH4, yesterday said it is upping its resource allocations to the project but will not compromise safety.

However, there has been no clear position on the new project completion date from either side although government foresees delays and the company pledged commitment to delivering the project.

“LNDCH4 Guyana acknowledges recent public statements regarding timeline adjustments for the Gas-to-Energy project at Wales. As the contractor for the construction of this facility, we wish to address the current project status and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Guy-ana’s energy transformation,” the company said yesterday in a statement.