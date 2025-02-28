GDF mourning passing of Colonel (Ret’d) Warde

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is mourning the passing of Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Fitzroy Warde, an officer who it says dedicated over three decades of exemplary service to the Force and the nation.

Enlisting in the GDF on April 28, 1984, Lt Col Warde steadily ascended through the ranks, demonstrating exceptional leadership, discipline, and unwavering commitment to duty, a release from the GDF said yesterday.

He was a graduate of the Standard Officer Course 20. His career spanned multiple key appointments, including Commanding Officer of both the First and Second Infantry Battalions, the Coast Guard, Special Forces, Base Commander of Camp Ayanganna, and Civil Military Officer at Defence Headquarters. He also played a crucial role in operations, training, and security strategy, leaving an indelible mark on the development of the Force.